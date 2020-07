Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Move in ready 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch on less that a quarter acre lot. Recently renovated with new flooring and paint throughout. Spacious master suite and master bath with dual vanity, separate shower and garden tub. Open kitchen with built in microwave and refrigerator included. Community amenities include clubhouse, playground and pool access. Schedule your showing today. Will not last long!