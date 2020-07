Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

98 Eddie Lane SW Available 09/01/20 Adorable 3 Bedroom Ranch Home in Mableton! - Adorable ranch set back on a quiet street with a large walk-in crawl space and gorgeous enormous fenced-in lot. Highlights include beautiful hardwood floors, an updated kitchen, and a large laundry room with tons of space for storage. Pets are accepted on a case-by-case basis with pet fee. Available at the beginning of September! Home is tenant-occupied through the end of July. We will begin showings on August 5 with available move-in around September 1. Click here to schedule a viewing: https://showmojo.com/l/96d056b0f0



(RLNE3151706)