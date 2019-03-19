All apartments in Mableton
Find more places like 961 Dale Drive Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mableton, GA
/
961 Dale Drive Southwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

961 Dale Drive Southwest

961 Dale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mableton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

961 Dale Drive, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available Now!

View TODAY between the hours of 8a-8p! Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://secure.rently.com/properties/607117

5 (or 4 bedroom + bonus room) bedroom home w/garage in nice Mableton location! Upscale Cobb County; good schools! Granite countertops, fireplace, privacy fence.

To Apply:
Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Locate the property and click the “Apply Now” button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant 18+ years old and is non-refundable. When applying, please attach ID, Social Security Card, and Proof of Income to your application.

Section 8 accepted on this property. Contact your housing authority to verify if voucher will cover this property. Please list your housing voucher and voucher amount under additional income when applying.

Rental Qualifications:
• Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount
• No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years
• No Open Bankruptcies
• Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.
• Please contact office regarding pet policy for this property.

For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday – Friday 8:30a – 5:00p. We do not advertise on Craigslist. 961 Dale Dr is currently being rented for $1290/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com. Rent and Deposit amounts are non-negotiable.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 961 Dale Drive Southwest have any available units?
961 Dale Drive Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 961 Dale Drive Southwest have?
Some of 961 Dale Drive Southwest's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 961 Dale Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
961 Dale Drive Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 961 Dale Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 961 Dale Drive Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 961 Dale Drive Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 961 Dale Drive Southwest offers parking.
Does 961 Dale Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 961 Dale Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 961 Dale Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 961 Dale Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 961 Dale Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 961 Dale Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 961 Dale Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 961 Dale Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 961 Dale Drive Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 961 Dale Drive Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mableton 2 BedroomsMableton Apartments with Parking
Mableton Dog Friendly ApartmentsMableton Pet Friendly Places
Mableton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA
Jackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College