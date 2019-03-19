Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly fireplace

Home with large front and backyard - Property Id: 97636



For rent is upper unit of a duplex. It is spacious non smoking 3 bed/2 bath and a bonus room. Big eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Large living room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Fenced back yard in a quiet neighborhood.



* Utilities includes: Electric, gas, water and weekly trash pick up

* Also included are: Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Microwave

* Deposit and 1st month of rent is required to move in

* Pets are case by case basis.



Address: 960 Stoney Creek Ln, Austell, GA 30168



Please call or text (404) 781-5914 for more information.



Thanks for looking.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97636

No Pets Allowed



