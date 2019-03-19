Amenities
Home with large front and backyard - Property Id: 97636
For rent is upper unit of a duplex. It is spacious non smoking 3 bed/2 bath and a bonus room. Big eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Large living room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Fenced back yard in a quiet neighborhood.
* Utilities includes: Electric, gas, water and weekly trash pick up
* Also included are: Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Microwave
* Deposit and 1st month of rent is required to move in
* Pets are case by case basis.
Address: 960 Stoney Creek Ln, Austell, GA 30168
Please call or text (404) 781-5914 for more information.
Thanks for looking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97636
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4668615)