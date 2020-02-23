895 Brickleridge Lane SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

A rare 2 car garage townhome with 3 bed 2.5 bath. Great location just outside the Perimeter in Cobb county. 5 min to I-285! Also convenient to the Airport, Smyrna, Downtown Atlanta, and I-20. End unit with brick front. Green space on the side and in back. Excellent floorplan and great condition after renovation. Brand new appliances. Super clean. Stepless private entry. Large insulated garage with sparkling new floor coating. 3 bed up with 2 baths and laundry. Vaulted master bedroom, large walk in closet. The neighborhood is only 17 years old.