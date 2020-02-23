All apartments in Mableton
Find more places like 895 Brickleridge Lane SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mableton, GA
/
895 Brickleridge Lane SE
Last updated February 23 2020 at 9:16 AM

895 Brickleridge Lane SE

895 Brickleridge Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mableton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

895 Brickleridge Lane, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A rare 2 car garage townhome with 3 bed 2.5 bath. Great location just outside the Perimeter in Cobb county. 5 min to I-285! Also convenient to the Airport, Smyrna, Downtown Atlanta, and I-20. End unit with brick front. Green space on the side and in back. Excellent floorplan and great condition after renovation. Brand new appliances. Super clean. Stepless private entry. Large insulated garage with sparkling new floor coating. 3 bed up with 2 baths and laundry. Vaulted master bedroom, large walk in closet. The neighborhood is only 17 years old.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 895 Brickleridge Lane SE have any available units?
895 Brickleridge Lane SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 895 Brickleridge Lane SE have?
Some of 895 Brickleridge Lane SE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 895 Brickleridge Lane SE currently offering any rent specials?
895 Brickleridge Lane SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 895 Brickleridge Lane SE pet-friendly?
No, 895 Brickleridge Lane SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 895 Brickleridge Lane SE offer parking?
Yes, 895 Brickleridge Lane SE offers parking.
Does 895 Brickleridge Lane SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 895 Brickleridge Lane SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 895 Brickleridge Lane SE have a pool?
No, 895 Brickleridge Lane SE does not have a pool.
Does 895 Brickleridge Lane SE have accessible units?
No, 895 Brickleridge Lane SE does not have accessible units.
Does 895 Brickleridge Lane SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 895 Brickleridge Lane SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 895 Brickleridge Lane SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 895 Brickleridge Lane SE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Move Cross Country
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mableton 2 BedroomsMableton Apartments with Parking
Mableton Dog Friendly ApartmentsMableton Pet Friendly Places
Mableton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA
Jackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College