847 Old Powder Springs Road Southwest

Amenities
Cozy 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, brick ranch with hardwood floors throughout. Nice back yard with patio great for family BBQs. This house is ALL electric...NO
GAS DEPOSIT!!!
REQUIREMENTS:
1 $3,075/month gross income
2 No evictions
3 No utility collections
4 Rental history 5+ yrs
5 No smoking
6 Documents required for process:
a. Driver license
b. Pay Stubs
c. Bank Statements - Must have checking or savings account
7 In home visit required, final applicants only (ie, we will visit your current residence)
* 24 Month Lease
COMMON Questions:
1 Can I rent if I have a previous bankruptcy? Yes, but your bankruptcy must be discharged
2 Do you accept Section 8? No, we do not
3 Can I rent if I am self-employed? Yes, but we need to verify income
4 Can I rent if my credit score is not good? Yes. Alot of good people have bad credit
5 Can I do a shorter lease than 24 months? No
6 Are pets allowed? No
7 Is renters insurance required? Yes. Before moving in, you must obtain renters insurance
8 Do you require a security deposit? Yes, no exceptions
9 Penalty for terminating early? Yes. The fee is very expensive so please be committed to the time frame of the lease
10 Can I change the color of the house? No
11 What appliances come with the house? Electric Range and Oven
12 Which utility companies? Georgia Power & Cobb County Water
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
