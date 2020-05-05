847 Old Powder Springs Road Southwest

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly bbq/grill range oven

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 bbq/grill

Cozy 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, brick ranch with hardwood floors throughout. Nice back yard with patio great for family BBQs. This house is ALL electric...NO

GAS DEPOSIT!!!



REQUIREMENTS:

1 $3,075/month gross income

2 No evictions

3 No utility collections

4 Rental history 5+ yrs

5 No smoking

6 Documents required for process:

a. Driver license

b. Pay Stubs

c. Bank Statements - Must have checking or savings account

7 In home visit required, final applicants only (ie, we will visit your current residence)

* 24 Month Lease



COMMON Questions:

1 Can I rent if I have a previous bankruptcy? Yes, but your bankruptcy must be discharged

2 Do you accept Section 8? No, we do not

3 Can I rent if I am self-employed? Yes, but we need to verify income

4 Can I rent if my credit score is not good? Yes. Alot of good people have bad credit

5 Can I do a shorter lease than 24 months? No

6 Are pets allowed? No

7 Is renters insurance required? Yes. Before moving in, you must obtain renters insurance

8 Do you require a security deposit? Yes, no exceptions

9 Penalty for terminating early? Yes. The fee is very expensive so please be committed to the time frame of the lease

10 Can I change the color of the house? No

11 What appliances come with the house? Electric Range and Oven

12 Which utility companies? Georgia Power & Cobb County Water



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

