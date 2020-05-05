All apartments in Mableton
Find more places like 847 Old Powder Springs Road Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mableton, GA
/
847 Old Powder Springs Road Southwest
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:15 PM

847 Old Powder Springs Road Southwest

847 Old Powder Springs Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mableton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

847 Old Powder Springs Road Southwest, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
bbq/grill
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
Cozy 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, brick ranch with hardwood floors throughout. Nice back yard with patio great for family BBQs. This house is ALL electric...NO
GAS DEPOSIT!!!

REQUIREMENTS:
1 $3,075/month gross income
2 No evictions
3 No utility collections
4 Rental history 5+ yrs
5 No smoking
6 Documents required for process:
a. Driver license
b. Pay Stubs
c. Bank Statements - Must have checking or savings account
7 In home visit required, final applicants only (ie, we will visit your current residence)
* 24 Month Lease

COMMON Questions:
1 Can I rent if I have a previous bankruptcy? Yes, but your bankruptcy must be discharged
2 Do you accept Section 8? No, we do not
3 Can I rent if I am self-employed? Yes, but we need to verify income
4 Can I rent if my credit score is not good? Yes. Alot of good people have bad credit
5 Can I do a shorter lease than 24 months? No
6 Are pets allowed? No
7 Is renters insurance required? Yes. Before moving in, you must obtain renters insurance
8 Do you require a security deposit? Yes, no exceptions
9 Penalty for terminating early? Yes. The fee is very expensive so please be committed to the time frame of the lease
10 Can I change the color of the house? No
11 What appliances come with the house? Electric Range and Oven
12 Which utility companies? Georgia Power & Cobb County Water

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 847 Old Powder Springs Road Southwest have any available units?
847 Old Powder Springs Road Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 847 Old Powder Springs Road Southwest have?
Some of 847 Old Powder Springs Road Southwest's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 847 Old Powder Springs Road Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
847 Old Powder Springs Road Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 847 Old Powder Springs Road Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 847 Old Powder Springs Road Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 847 Old Powder Springs Road Southwest offer parking?
No, 847 Old Powder Springs Road Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 847 Old Powder Springs Road Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 847 Old Powder Springs Road Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 847 Old Powder Springs Road Southwest have a pool?
No, 847 Old Powder Springs Road Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 847 Old Powder Springs Road Southwest have accessible units?
No, 847 Old Powder Springs Road Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 847 Old Powder Springs Road Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 847 Old Powder Springs Road Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 847 Old Powder Springs Road Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 847 Old Powder Springs Road Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mableton 2 BedroomsMableton Apartments with Parking
Mableton Dog Friendly ApartmentsMableton Pet Friendly Places
Mableton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA
Jackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College