818 Bexley Park Way

The Point at Providence - Property Id: 97368



Tri-level home located in a private gated community, shared with one working professional.



The leasing area is for the first lower level, furnished & spacious one private bedroom/one full private bathroom/& patio and access to main level amenities (kitchen, living-room area, 2nd balcony/patio, laundry area etc).

Home a year old. Very clean and well kept. Great for working professional or student.

Minutes away from shopping, eateries, downtown area and more.

No Pets Allowed



