818 Bexley Park Way

Amenities
The Point at Providence - Property Id: 97368
Tri-level home located in a private gated community, shared with one working professional.
The leasing area is for the first lower level, furnished & spacious one private bedroom/one full private bathroom/& patio and access to main level amenities (kitchen, living-room area, 2nd balcony/patio, laundry area etc).
Home a year old. Very clean and well kept. Great for working professional or student.
Minutes away from shopping, eateries, downtown area and more.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97368
Property Id 97368
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4666409)