795 Creek Glen
Last updated April 18 2020 at 3:27 AM

795 Creek Glen

795 Creek Glen Road Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

795 Creek Glen Road Southeast, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
basketball court
tennis court
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
You must see this gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 & half Bath Home in Cobb County. HUGE MASTER BATH with separate marble vanities , garden tub & separate shower. Spacious bedrooms Community has Swimming Pool, Tennis & Basketball Court. Convenient to I-20 & 285 for Atlanta commuters. Close to restaurants & shopping. Ready to move-in. REQUIREMENTS: 1. No Evictions 2. 5 Years Current Rental History ( you must be on the lease or own your own home) Rental history does not include renting from family/friends. We verify all address on credit report 3. Application Fee is $50 per Person adult living in home 4. Must Make 3x's the rent 5. We do not Accept Sec 8 or Housing Vouchers 6. We also run a credit and Background check 7. Must be on your Job at least a year or previous job at least 2 years *Applications are non-refundable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 795 Creek Glen have any available units?
795 Creek Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 795 Creek Glen have?
Some of 795 Creek Glen's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 795 Creek Glen currently offering any rent specials?
795 Creek Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 795 Creek Glen pet-friendly?
No, 795 Creek Glen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 795 Creek Glen offer parking?
Yes, 795 Creek Glen offers parking.
Does 795 Creek Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 795 Creek Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 795 Creek Glen have a pool?
Yes, 795 Creek Glen has a pool.
Does 795 Creek Glen have accessible units?
No, 795 Creek Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 795 Creek Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 795 Creek Glen has units with dishwashers.
Does 795 Creek Glen have units with air conditioning?
No, 795 Creek Glen does not have units with air conditioning.
