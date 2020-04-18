795 Creek Glen

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher oven Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage tennis court

You must see this gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 & half Bath Home in Cobb County. HUGE MASTER BATH with separate marble vanities , garden tub & separate shower. Spacious bedrooms Community has Swimming Pool, Tennis & Basketball Court. Convenient to I-20 & 285 for Atlanta commuters. Close to restaurants & shopping. Ready to move-in. REQUIREMENTS: 1. No Evictions 2. 5 Years Current Rental History ( you must be on the lease or own your own home) Rental history does not include renting from family/friends. We verify all address on credit report 3. Application Fee is $50 per Person adult living in home 4. Must Make 3x's the rent 5. We do not Accept Sec 8 or Housing Vouchers 6. We also run a credit and Background check 7. Must be on your Job at least a year or previous job at least 2 years *Applications are non-refundable