771 Creek Glen Road

Stunning 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in Brookmere West Subdivision - Spacious 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in Brookmere West subdivision. This beautiful home features a two-story foyer and great room with fireplace. The open kitchen is equipped with stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Nice master suite has trey ceilings, walk-in closet, double vanity, separate jetted tub, and shower. Home has an attached two-car garage with openers and a deck overlooking level backyard. The property includes washer/ dryer connections and central heat & air. Brookmere West is a pool community.



No Smoking, No Pets, No Section 8



Utilities: Georgia Power, Gas South, Cobb County Water, Trash, Pool Key Fee



Rent: $1,895.00



Security Deposit: $1,895.00



Application Fee: $70.00



