All apartments in Mableton
Find more places like 771 Creek Glen Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mableton, GA
/
771 Creek Glen Road
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

771 Creek Glen Road

771 Creek Glen Road Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mableton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

771 Creek Glen Road Southeast, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Stunning 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in Brookmere West Subdivision - Spacious 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in Brookmere West subdivision. This beautiful home features a two-story foyer and great room with fireplace. The open kitchen is equipped with stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Nice master suite has trey ceilings, walk-in closet, double vanity, separate jetted tub, and shower. Home has an attached two-car garage with openers and a deck overlooking level backyard. The property includes washer/ dryer connections and central heat & air. Brookmere West is a pool community.

No Smoking, No Pets, No Section 8

Utilities: Georgia Power, Gas South, Cobb County Water, Trash, Pool Key Fee

Rent: $1,895.00

Security Deposit: $1,895.00

Application Fee: $70.00

For more information about this & our other properties please call 770-941-7745 and/or visit our website at www.pmuinc.com

ALL INFORMATION IS BELIEVED ACCURATE BUT NOT WARRANTED AND IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(RLNE2259104)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 771 Creek Glen Road have any available units?
771 Creek Glen Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 771 Creek Glen Road have?
Some of 771 Creek Glen Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 771 Creek Glen Road currently offering any rent specials?
771 Creek Glen Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 771 Creek Glen Road pet-friendly?
No, 771 Creek Glen Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 771 Creek Glen Road offer parking?
Yes, 771 Creek Glen Road offers parking.
Does 771 Creek Glen Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 771 Creek Glen Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 771 Creek Glen Road have a pool?
Yes, 771 Creek Glen Road has a pool.
Does 771 Creek Glen Road have accessible units?
No, 771 Creek Glen Road does not have accessible units.
Does 771 Creek Glen Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 771 Creek Glen Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 771 Creek Glen Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 771 Creek Glen Road has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mableton 2 BedroomsMableton Apartments with Parking
Mableton Dog Friendly ApartmentsMableton Pet Friendly Places
Mableton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA
Jackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College