Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to your new home. A Beautiful Well Maintained and spacious 3 bedrooms 3.5 baths Townhouse located in very sought out area. Conveniently located in gated community within minutes of I-20 and I-285 highways. Each bedroom has its own bathroom. Enjoy your tea or coffee on the private deck overlooking wooded area. Washer and Dryer provided. Hurry, this one will not be available for long!