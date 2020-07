Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage

Just clean, painted and updated for the next tenant. Enter on main level where there is a bedroom with a full bath or make it your lounge area. Head on the next level to an open kitchen/family room with a nice deck to relax on. There is a half bath for guest. Head on up to two more bedrooms each with its own full bathroom. Laundry room is also conveniently upstairs. Beautiful gated community. Tenants must make 3.5 times the rental, pass a criminal background check. No Pets.