Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

2nd Chance Rental/Buying Program! OWN OPTION PROGRAM AVAILABLE! This Home is minutes away to Retail Shops, Restaurants, Grocery Stores, and Entertainment. Well established community with Great School District! This Home is easily accessible to all Highways and Interstates. Travel to the heart of Atlanta in just a few short minutes!