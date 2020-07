Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

A feast for your eyes! Don't miss! Come see this plush, high-end, townhome in the sought after gated Providence community. This home has an amazing chef's kitchen with an oversized center Island, generous cabinets and counter space. Beautiful trim package and the main level floors are all hardwood. This is a must see. This rental is no pets or smoking allowed.