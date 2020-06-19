6448 Bennington Bluff Ct Unit 5

Amenities

Move-In Specials $300.00 off on first month rent move in by June 20

Upgraded 2807 sq.ft. Townhouse for Rent in Gated Community.

$2500 rent per month. Lawn-care and HOA fees are included in monthly rent.



Schedule tour - https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/pmimarietta



This 3 story home is located at "Providence" Subdivision - 6448 Bennington Bluff Court, Mableton GA 30126 and has 3 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms and finished walk-out Basement. Built in 2007 with 2 car Garage, Hardwood Floor on Main, Carpet on the upper level, and tiles in bathrooms.

Kitchen has Granite counter-top with stainless steel appliances (Microwave, Gas cook-top, Oven, Refrigerator and Dishwasher) and double sink.

3 Bedrooms are upstairs. Master bedroom has huge Ensuite bathroom with Jacuzzi tub and big walk-in closet. Walk-out finished Basement has full bathroom & closet (can be used as a 4th Bedroom).

Shared Amenities Swimming Pool, Separate Kids swimming pool, Club house, Tennis court and Playground.

Assigned schools are: Harmony-Leland Elementary School, Lindley Middle School, and Pebblebrook High School.

Pets NOT allowed.

Tenant Pays for Utilities (Gas, Electricity, Trash, Water, and Sewer) and responsible to follow HOA rules and regulations. 7 mins drive to I-285