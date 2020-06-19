All apartments in Mableton
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:33 AM

6448 Bennington Bluff Ct Unit 5

6448 0 Bennington Bluff Ct · (770) 240-1057
Location

6448 0 Bennington Bluff Ct, Mableton, GA 30126
Providence

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,485

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2807 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Move-In Specials $300.00 off on first month rent move in by June 20
Upgraded 2807 sq.ft. Townhouse for Rent in Gated Community.
$2500 rent per month. Lawn-care and HOA fees are included in monthly rent.

Schedule tour - https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/pmimarietta

This 3 story home is located at "Providence" Subdivision - 6448 Bennington Bluff Court, Mableton GA 30126 and has 3 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms and finished walk-out Basement. Built in 2007 with 2 car Garage, Hardwood Floor on Main, Carpet on the upper level, and tiles in bathrooms.
Kitchen has Granite counter-top with stainless steel appliances (Microwave, Gas cook-top, Oven, Refrigerator and Dishwasher) and double sink.
3 Bedrooms are upstairs. Master bedroom has huge Ensuite bathroom with Jacuzzi tub and big walk-in closet. Walk-out finished Basement has full bathroom & closet (can be used as a 4th Bedroom).
Shared Amenities Swimming Pool, Separate Kids swimming pool, Club house, Tennis court and Playground.
Assigned schools are: Harmony-Leland Elementary School, Lindley Middle School, and Pebblebrook High School.
Pets NOT allowed.
Tenant Pays for Utilities (Gas, Electricity, Trash, Water, and Sewer) and responsible to follow HOA rules and regulations. 7 mins drive to I-285

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6448 Bennington Bluff Ct Unit 5 have any available units?
6448 Bennington Bluff Ct Unit 5 has a unit available for $2,485 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6448 Bennington Bluff Ct Unit 5 have?
Some of 6448 Bennington Bluff Ct Unit 5's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6448 Bennington Bluff Ct Unit 5 currently offering any rent specials?
6448 Bennington Bluff Ct Unit 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6448 Bennington Bluff Ct Unit 5 pet-friendly?
No, 6448 Bennington Bluff Ct Unit 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 6448 Bennington Bluff Ct Unit 5 offer parking?
Yes, 6448 Bennington Bluff Ct Unit 5 does offer parking.
Does 6448 Bennington Bluff Ct Unit 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6448 Bennington Bluff Ct Unit 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6448 Bennington Bluff Ct Unit 5 have a pool?
Yes, 6448 Bennington Bluff Ct Unit 5 has a pool.
Does 6448 Bennington Bluff Ct Unit 5 have accessible units?
No, 6448 Bennington Bluff Ct Unit 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 6448 Bennington Bluff Ct Unit 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6448 Bennington Bluff Ct Unit 5 has units with dishwashers.
Does 6448 Bennington Bluff Ct Unit 5 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6448 Bennington Bluff Ct Unit 5 has units with air conditioning.
