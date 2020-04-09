6429 Mountain Home Way

Amenities

Be the FIRST to live in this brand new construction home! Living in the new community of Overlook at Queen Creek means enjoying an easy, maintenance-free lifestyle, with included trash pick-up, lawn care, exterior maintenance, and community pool. The home itself features lots of windows and immaculate vinyl floors throughout the main level, providing a clean, welcoming atmosphere to all who enter. Explore your scrumptious culinary skills in the beautiful, modern kitchen, boasting granite counter tops, stainless steel appliance package, and large center island. The sprawling owner's suite features a generous walk-in closet and a private attached bath with walk-in shower, providing you with the tranquility you need to relax and refresh. The walkout patio is great for having a barbecue or just relaxing outdoors. Don't wait on this incredible opportunity; schedule your showing today!