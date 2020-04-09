All apartments in Mableton
6429 Mountain Home Way
Last updated April 9 2020 at 2:07 AM

6429 Mountain Home Way

6429 Mountain Home Way SE · No Longer Available
Location

6429 Mountain Home Way SE, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
new construction
Be the FIRST to live in this brand new construction home! Living in the new community of Overlook at Queen Creek means enjoying an easy, maintenance-free lifestyle, with included trash pick-up, lawn care, exterior maintenance, and community pool. The home itself features lots of windows and immaculate vinyl floors throughout the main level, providing a clean, welcoming atmosphere to all who enter. Explore your scrumptious culinary skills in the beautiful, modern kitchen, boasting granite counter tops, stainless steel appliance package, and large center island. The sprawling owner's suite features a generous walk-in closet and a private attached bath with walk-in shower, providing you with the tranquility you need to relax and refresh. The walkout patio is great for having a barbecue or just relaxing outdoors. Don't wait on this incredible opportunity; schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6429 Mountain Home Way have any available units?
6429 Mountain Home Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 6429 Mountain Home Way have?
Some of 6429 Mountain Home Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6429 Mountain Home Way currently offering any rent specials?
6429 Mountain Home Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6429 Mountain Home Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6429 Mountain Home Way is pet friendly.
Does 6429 Mountain Home Way offer parking?
No, 6429 Mountain Home Way does not offer parking.
Does 6429 Mountain Home Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6429 Mountain Home Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6429 Mountain Home Way have a pool?
Yes, 6429 Mountain Home Way has a pool.
Does 6429 Mountain Home Way have accessible units?
No, 6429 Mountain Home Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6429 Mountain Home Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6429 Mountain Home Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6429 Mountain Home Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6429 Mountain Home Way does not have units with air conditioning.

