All apartments in Mableton
Find more places like 6375 Pisgah Road Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mableton, GA
/
6375 Pisgah Road Southwest
Last updated June 7 2020 at 7:10 AM

6375 Pisgah Road Southwest

6375 Pisgah Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mableton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6375 Pisgah Road, Mableton, GA 30168

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Austell. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, storage, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 6th 2020. $1,375/month rent. $1,375 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software. LINK IN ORDER TO PROVIDE YOUR INFO AND REQUEST A VIEWING....

https://forms.gle/CPGh5rqgbPajM6sr8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6375 Pisgah Road Southwest have any available units?
6375 Pisgah Road Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 6375 Pisgah Road Southwest have?
Some of 6375 Pisgah Road Southwest's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6375 Pisgah Road Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
6375 Pisgah Road Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6375 Pisgah Road Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 6375 Pisgah Road Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 6375 Pisgah Road Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 6375 Pisgah Road Southwest offers parking.
Does 6375 Pisgah Road Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6375 Pisgah Road Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6375 Pisgah Road Southwest have a pool?
No, 6375 Pisgah Road Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 6375 Pisgah Road Southwest have accessible units?
No, 6375 Pisgah Road Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 6375 Pisgah Road Southwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6375 Pisgah Road Southwest has units with dishwashers.
Does 6375 Pisgah Road Southwest have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6375 Pisgah Road Southwest has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mableton 2 BedroomsMableton Apartments with Garage
Mableton Dog Friendly ApartmentsMableton Furnished Apartments
Mableton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA
Jackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College