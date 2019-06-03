6239 Shelburne Park Ln, Mableton, GA 30126 Providence
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This gorgeous 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse is located in a luxury gated community. This home features a gormet chefs kitchen and a terrace level for entertainment. This gorgeous 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse is located in a luxury gated community. This home features a gormet chefs kitchen and a terrace level for entertainment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6239 Shelburne Park Ln have any available units?
6239 Shelburne Park Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 6239 Shelburne Park Ln have?
Some of 6239 Shelburne Park Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6239 Shelburne Park Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6239 Shelburne Park Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.