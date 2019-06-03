All apartments in Mableton
6239 Shelburne Park Ln
Last updated June 3 2019 at 11:47 PM

6239 Shelburne Park Ln

6239 Shelburne Park Ln · No Longer Available
Location

6239 Shelburne Park Ln, Mableton, GA 30126
Providence

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This gorgeous 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse is located in a luxury gated community. This home features a gormet chefs kitchen and a terrace level for entertainment.
This gorgeous 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse is located in a luxury gated community. This home features a gormet chefs kitchen and a terrace level for entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6239 Shelburne Park Ln have any available units?
6239 Shelburne Park Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 6239 Shelburne Park Ln have?
Some of 6239 Shelburne Park Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6239 Shelburne Park Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6239 Shelburne Park Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6239 Shelburne Park Ln pet-friendly?
No, 6239 Shelburne Park Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 6239 Shelburne Park Ln offer parking?
Yes, 6239 Shelburne Park Ln offers parking.
Does 6239 Shelburne Park Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6239 Shelburne Park Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6239 Shelburne Park Ln have a pool?
No, 6239 Shelburne Park Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6239 Shelburne Park Ln have accessible units?
No, 6239 Shelburne Park Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6239 Shelburne Park Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6239 Shelburne Park Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 6239 Shelburne Park Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6239 Shelburne Park Ln has units with air conditioning.
