6146 Queens River Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Spacious 4BR, 3.5 Bath home for rent. Executive living in a gated community with swim/tennis amenities available. Open floorplan, hardwood floors on main. Large eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Vaulted ceilings in family room with fireplace & built-in bookcases.

Large Master Bedroom features a trey ceiling with fan, the Master Bath features his & her vanity, Jacuzzi tub, & separate shower.

An unfinished basement offers expansive storage and an area for a family game center.

Minutes to shopping & I-285