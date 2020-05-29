All apartments in Mableton
Find more places like 6146 Queens River Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mableton, GA
/
6146 Queens River Drive
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

6146 Queens River Drive

6146 Queens River Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mableton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6146 Queens River Drive, Mableton, GA 30126
Providence

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Spacious 4BR, 3.5 Bath home for rent. Executive living in a gated community with swim/tennis amenities available. Open floorplan, hardwood floors on main. Large eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Vaulted ceilings in family room with fireplace & built-in bookcases.
Large Master Bedroom features a trey ceiling with fan, the Master Bath features his & her vanity, Jacuzzi tub, & separate shower.
An unfinished basement offers expansive storage and an area for a family game center.
Minutes to shopping & I-285

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6146 Queens River Drive have any available units?
6146 Queens River Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 6146 Queens River Drive have?
Some of 6146 Queens River Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6146 Queens River Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6146 Queens River Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6146 Queens River Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6146 Queens River Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 6146 Queens River Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6146 Queens River Drive offers parking.
Does 6146 Queens River Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6146 Queens River Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6146 Queens River Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6146 Queens River Drive has a pool.
Does 6146 Queens River Drive have accessible units?
No, 6146 Queens River Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6146 Queens River Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6146 Queens River Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6146 Queens River Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6146 Queens River Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mableton 2 BedroomsMableton Apartments with Parking
Mableton Dog Friendly ApartmentsMableton Pet Friendly Places
Mableton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA
Jackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College