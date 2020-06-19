6002 Cobblestone Creek Trl

Amenities
- Call for gate code once ready to tour.
678-257-2895.
3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath home in Mableton. Beautiful gated quiet community. Retail stores five minutes away, downtown and the airport 20 minutes away. Community pool & attic storage.
Appliance package includes:
– Refrigerator,Stove,Microwave,Dishwasher,Washer,Dryer,Garbage Disposal.
Other Features:
– Gas water heater & Central cooling. 2-car garage. Gas burning fireplace. Water,Sewer,Trash,Termites bond & Pest Control included with rent!
Cats welcome!
Contact us at support@gkhouses or visit our website if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5818182)