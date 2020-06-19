All apartments in Mableton
Find more places like 6002 Cobblestone Creek Trl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mableton, GA
/
6002 Cobblestone Creek Trl
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

6002 Cobblestone Creek Trl

6002 Cobblestone Creek Trail · (678) 710-6119
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mableton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6002 Cobblestone Creek Trail, Mableton, GA 30126
Cobblestone Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6002 Cobblestone Creek Trl · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2018 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
dogs allowed
- Call for gate code once ready to tour.
678-257-2895.

3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath home in Mableton. Beautiful gated quiet community. Retail stores five minutes away, downtown and the airport 20 minutes away. Community pool & attic storage.

Appliance package includes:
– Refrigerator,Stove,Microwave,Dishwasher,Washer,Dryer,Garbage Disposal.

Other Features:
– Gas water heater & Central cooling. 2-car garage. Gas burning fireplace. Water,Sewer,Trash,Termites bond & Pest Control included with rent!

Cats welcome!

Contact us at support@gkhouses or visit our website if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5818182)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6002 Cobblestone Creek Trl have any available units?
6002 Cobblestone Creek Trl has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6002 Cobblestone Creek Trl have?
Some of 6002 Cobblestone Creek Trl's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6002 Cobblestone Creek Trl currently offering any rent specials?
6002 Cobblestone Creek Trl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6002 Cobblestone Creek Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 6002 Cobblestone Creek Trl is pet friendly.
Does 6002 Cobblestone Creek Trl offer parking?
Yes, 6002 Cobblestone Creek Trl does offer parking.
Does 6002 Cobblestone Creek Trl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6002 Cobblestone Creek Trl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6002 Cobblestone Creek Trl have a pool?
Yes, 6002 Cobblestone Creek Trl has a pool.
Does 6002 Cobblestone Creek Trl have accessible units?
No, 6002 Cobblestone Creek Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 6002 Cobblestone Creek Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6002 Cobblestone Creek Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 6002 Cobblestone Creek Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 6002 Cobblestone Creek Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6002 Cobblestone Creek Trl?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mableton 2 BedroomsMableton Apartments with Parking
Mableton Dog Friendly ApartmentsMableton Pet Friendly Places
Mableton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA
Jackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity