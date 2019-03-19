All apartments in Mableton
Find more places like 5971 South Gordon Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mableton, GA
/
5971 South Gordon Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5971 South Gordon Rd

5971 South Gordon Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mableton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5971 South Gordon Road, Mableton, GA 30168

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a5dd95a00c ----
3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home in Austell located near the intersection of S. Gordon Rd. SW and Old Alabama Rd. SW. Recently renovated with a great front porch and huge yard. Black appliances and spacious rooms make this a great family home.

.....

A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks.

-*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered BI-Monthly to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Range

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5971 South Gordon Rd have any available units?
5971 South Gordon Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 5971 South Gordon Rd have?
Some of 5971 South Gordon Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5971 South Gordon Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5971 South Gordon Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5971 South Gordon Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5971 South Gordon Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 5971 South Gordon Rd offer parking?
No, 5971 South Gordon Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5971 South Gordon Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5971 South Gordon Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5971 South Gordon Rd have a pool?
No, 5971 South Gordon Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5971 South Gordon Rd have accessible units?
No, 5971 South Gordon Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5971 South Gordon Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5971 South Gordon Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5971 South Gordon Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5971 South Gordon Rd has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mableton 2 BedroomsMableton Apartments with Parking
Mableton Dog Friendly ApartmentsMableton Pet Friendly Places
Mableton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA
Jackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College