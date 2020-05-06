All apartments in Mableton
5954 Stone Fly Cove SE
5954 Stone Fly Cove SE

Location

5954 Stone Fly Cove, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
This home welcomes with a beautiful foyer that leads into living area perfect for entertainment. Open floor plan with spacious kitchen featuring plenty of storage and large island. Upstairs loft provides additional space for entertain/office area. Home features 2 masters, one on main. VERY MOTIVATED. ACCEPTING ALL OFFERS. PLEASE SUBMIT ALL OFFERS. Seller is offering buyer $4000 towards anything the buyer is interested in using it for a fence, closing costs or off the price of the house. Also willing to do seller financing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

