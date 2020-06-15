All apartments in Mableton
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

5912 Lone Oak Drive

5912 Lone Oak Dr SW · (770) 941-7745
Location

5912 Lone Oak Dr SW, Mableton, GA 30126

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 5912 Lone Oak Drive - 5912 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
5912 Lone Oak Drive - 5912 Available 08/01/20 Total Electric 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment in Mableton - This 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment that has been recently updated including hardwood floors, cabinets, countertops, and newer appliances; Stove, Refrigerator, and Dishwasher. Property is total electric, blinds are supplied. There is Central Heating & Air. Water, trash, and yard maintenance are included.

No Smoking

Utilities: Georgia Power

Rent: $1,000.00

Security Deposit: $1,000.00

Application Fee: $70.00

Photos may be of a similar unit and not the actual unit.

For more information on this or our other properties please call 770-941-7745. You may also visit our website at www.pmuinc.com

**ALL INFORMATION IS BELIEVED ACCURATE BUT NOT WARRANTED AND IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE**

(RLNE5832057)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5912 Lone Oak Drive have any available units?
5912 Lone Oak Drive has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5912 Lone Oak Drive have?
Some of 5912 Lone Oak Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5912 Lone Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5912 Lone Oak Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5912 Lone Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5912 Lone Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 5912 Lone Oak Drive offer parking?
No, 5912 Lone Oak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5912 Lone Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5912 Lone Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5912 Lone Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 5912 Lone Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5912 Lone Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 5912 Lone Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5912 Lone Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5912 Lone Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5912 Lone Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5912 Lone Oak Drive has units with air conditioning.
