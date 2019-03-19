5886 Ridge Drive Southeast

Amenities
Charming home on wooded private lot. This home offers a nice floor plan, lovely kitchen, spacious family room, den for family gatherings, beautiful backyard w/shed and more. Great location, good school district and excellent price.
County: DeKalb;
Subdivision: TILLSON PARK;
Beds: 3 Sq. Footage: 1148;
Baths: 1 Year Built: 1956;
Â½ Baths: 1;
SCHOOLS:
Mcnair High School;
Mcnair Middle School;
Sky Haven Elementary School;
Smoking: No
Year Built: 1947
Lease Terms: 12 Months
Deposits: 990
