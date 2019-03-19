All apartments in Mableton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5886 Ridge Drive Southeast

5886 Ridge Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

5886 Ridge Drive Southeast, Mableton, GA 30126
Grainger Hills Estates

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials! ***

Charming home on wooded private lot. This home offers a nice floor plan, lovely kitchen, spacious family room, den for family gatherings, beautiful backyard w/shed and more. Great location, good school district and excellent price.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

County: DeKalb;
Subdivision: TILLSON PARK;
Beds: 3 Sq. Footage: 1148;
Baths: 1 Year Built: 1956;
Â½ Baths: 1;

SCHOOLS:
Mcnair High School;
Mcnair Middle School;
Sky Haven Elementary School;

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1947

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 990
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

How much should you be paying for rent?

