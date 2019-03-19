5886 Ridge Drive Southeast

Amenities

Charming home on wooded private lot. This home offers a nice floor plan, lovely kitchen, spacious family room, den for family gatherings, beautiful backyard w/shed and more. Great location, good school district and excellent price.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



County: DeKalb;

Subdivision: TILLSON PARK;

Beds: 3 Sq. Footage: 1148;

Baths: 1 Year Built: 1956;

Â½ Baths: 1;



SCHOOLS:

Mcnair High School;

Mcnair Middle School;

Sky Haven Elementary School;



Smoking: No



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: 990

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.