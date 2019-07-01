5852 Cobblestone Creek Cir

Amenities

Gorgeous Craftsman home in gated community of Cobblestone Creek just off Veterans Memorial Hwy with easy access to I-285 and I-20. This professionally decorated home has an open floor plan and is perfect for entertaining. There is a formal living room when you enter the home then opens up to the informal family room. The family room has a gas fireplace and is connected to the breakfast area and kitchen. The beautiful kitchen has cherry cabinets and granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and updated lighting and hardware. There is a deck off the breakfast area and a formal dining room that easily seats 12+ just off the kitchen. On the upper level are 4 large bedrooms. The master has a trey ceiling, ceiling fan, and "his and her" walk-in closets each with closet systems. The spa-like master bath has a beautifully tiled shower with glass doors and walls, a large garden tub for soaking, and a vanity with dual sinks. There are 3 additional bedrooms that share a full bath and the laundry room is also on the upper level. In the basement are 2 huge living areas that can be for games, play or an office. There is a full bath and access to the covered deck for year-round enjoyment. The best part is the home theater room ready for your media and seating. (Note: some of the furniture in this gorgeous home is available for sale.) The complex is gated and has a clubhouse and pool with an active HOA. We are seeking 2 year lease at a minimum but looking for a tenant wanting to establish roots in this community. No pets permitted.