Mableton, GA
5852 Cobblestone Creek Cir
5852 Cobblestone Creek Cir

5852 Cobblestone Creek Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5852 Cobblestone Creek Circle, Mableton, GA 30126
Cobblestone Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Gorgeous Craftsman home in gated community of Cobblestone Creek just off Veterans Memorial Hwy with easy access to I-285 and I-20. This professionally decorated home has an open floor plan and is perfect for entertaining. There is a formal living room when you enter the home then opens up to the informal family room. The family room has a gas fireplace and is connected to the breakfast area and kitchen. The beautiful kitchen has cherry cabinets and granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and updated lighting and hardware. There is a deck off the breakfast area and a formal dining room that easily seats 12+ just off the kitchen. On the upper level are 4 large bedrooms. The master has a trey ceiling, ceiling fan, and "his and her" walk-in closets each with closet systems. The spa-like master bath has a beautifully tiled shower with glass doors and walls, a large garden tub for soaking, and a vanity with dual sinks. There are 3 additional bedrooms that share a full bath and the laundry room is also on the upper level. In the basement are 2 huge living areas that can be for games, play or an office. There is a full bath and access to the covered deck for year-round enjoyment. The best part is the home theater room ready for your media and seating. (Note: some of the furniture in this gorgeous home is available for sale.) The complex is gated and has a clubhouse and pool with an active HOA. We are seeking 2 year lease at a minimum but looking for a tenant wanting to establish roots in this community. No pets permitted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5852 Cobblestone Creek Cir have any available units?
5852 Cobblestone Creek Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 5852 Cobblestone Creek Cir have?
Some of 5852 Cobblestone Creek Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5852 Cobblestone Creek Cir currently offering any rent specials?
5852 Cobblestone Creek Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5852 Cobblestone Creek Cir pet-friendly?
No, 5852 Cobblestone Creek Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 5852 Cobblestone Creek Cir offer parking?
Yes, 5852 Cobblestone Creek Cir offers parking.
Does 5852 Cobblestone Creek Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5852 Cobblestone Creek Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5852 Cobblestone Creek Cir have a pool?
Yes, 5852 Cobblestone Creek Cir has a pool.
Does 5852 Cobblestone Creek Cir have accessible units?
No, 5852 Cobblestone Creek Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 5852 Cobblestone Creek Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5852 Cobblestone Creek Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 5852 Cobblestone Creek Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5852 Cobblestone Creek Cir has units with air conditioning.
