5834 Lone Oak Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities playground

Newly Updated 2 Bedroom Apartment Coming Soon - Beautiful 2 Bedroom/ 1 Bath has been recently updated with new paint and flooring. Includes Stove, Refrigerator, and Garbage Disposal. Property is Total Electric, Blinds are supplied. There is Central Heat/Air. The community has a playground. Water, Trash and Yard Maintenance are included.



NO SMOKING, NO PETS



Utilities: Georgia Power (Water and Trash Included)



Rent: $795.00



Security Deposit: $795.00



Application Fee: $70.00



Photos may be of a similar unit and not the actual unit.



For More Information on this or our other properties please call 770-941-7745. You may also visit our website at www.pmuinc.com.



**ALL INFORMATION IS BELIEVED ACCURATE BUT NOT WARRANTED AND IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE**



