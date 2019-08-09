5834 Lone Oak Drive

Amenities
Newly Updated 2 Bedroom Apartment Coming Soon - Beautiful 2 Bedroom/ 1 Bath has been recently updated with new paint and flooring. Includes Stove, Refrigerator, and Garbage Disposal. Property is Total Electric, Blinds are supplied. There is Central Heat/Air. The community has a playground. Water, Trash and Yard Maintenance are included.
NO SMOKING, NO PETS
Utilities: Georgia Power (Water and Trash Included)
Rent: $795.00
Security Deposit: $795.00
Application Fee: $70.00
Photos may be of a similar unit and not the actual unit.
