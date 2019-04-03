All apartments in Mableton
5757 Gordon Park Trace

5757 Gordon Park Trace · No Longer Available
Location

5757 Gordon Park Trace, Mableton, GA 30168

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
bathtub
You can't miss this one! Gorgeous home in Austell. - Coming soon! Available on 03/22/19!
Huge Updated home in Great Cobb Location. 4 Bedroom 2.5 Baths w/ Massive 12 seat Dining Rm, Family Room with Fireplace and an Eat-In Kitchen with all Appliances and View Into Family Room. Also, a 1/2 bath welcomes your guests on the main floor. Master Suite Includes Trey Ceiling and Spa Like Bath with Separate Vanities & Garden Tub. Almost a 1/2 acre lot w/Fenced in Back Yard.Pets are negotiable. No voucher or section 8 will be accepted. Some fees apply. For additional information and schedule a viewing, please call 678-929-4345.

(RLNE2951833)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5757 Gordon Park Trace have any available units?
5757 Gordon Park Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 5757 Gordon Park Trace have?
Some of 5757 Gordon Park Trace's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5757 Gordon Park Trace currently offering any rent specials?
5757 Gordon Park Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5757 Gordon Park Trace pet-friendly?
Yes, 5757 Gordon Park Trace is pet friendly.
Does 5757 Gordon Park Trace offer parking?
No, 5757 Gordon Park Trace does not offer parking.
Does 5757 Gordon Park Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5757 Gordon Park Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5757 Gordon Park Trace have a pool?
No, 5757 Gordon Park Trace does not have a pool.
Does 5757 Gordon Park Trace have accessible units?
No, 5757 Gordon Park Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 5757 Gordon Park Trace have units with dishwashers?
No, 5757 Gordon Park Trace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5757 Gordon Park Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 5757 Gordon Park Trace does not have units with air conditioning.
