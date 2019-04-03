5757 Gordon Park Trace

Amenities

You can't miss this one! Gorgeous home in Austell. - Coming soon! Available on 03/22/19!

Huge Updated home in Great Cobb Location. 4 Bedroom 2.5 Baths w/ Massive 12 seat Dining Rm, Family Room with Fireplace and an Eat-In Kitchen with all Appliances and View Into Family Room. Also, a 1/2 bath welcomes your guests on the main floor. Master Suite Includes Trey Ceiling and Spa Like Bath with Separate Vanities & Garden Tub. Almost a 1/2 acre lot w/Fenced in Back Yard.Pets are negotiable. No voucher or section 8 will be accepted. Some fees apply. For additional information and schedule a viewing, please call 678-929-4345.



