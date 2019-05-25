All apartments in Mableton
Last updated May 25 2019 at 4:52 PM

5753 Vinings Place Court South East

5753 Vinings Place Ct SE · No Longer Available
Location

5753 Vinings Place Ct SE, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
This 4/2.5 bedroom home is located in a friendly swim/tennis community with great schools- Harmony Elementary, Lindley Middle & Pebblebrook High . Stunning hardwood floors throughout main level. Kitchen has beautiful pendant lights, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & breakfast nook. Large, formal dining room is perfect for entertaining with adjoining sitting room. The living room has a warm, handsome fireplace to relax by in the cold months. Master is huge with walk-in closet, fireplace and ensuite bathroom. Additional bedrooms are spacious with full, hall bathroom. Unfinished basement is perfect for storage. Fenced in yard with large deck completes the package. Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to see this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5753 Vinings Place Court South East have any available units?
5753 Vinings Place Court South East doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 5753 Vinings Place Court South East have?
Some of 5753 Vinings Place Court South East's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5753 Vinings Place Court South East currently offering any rent specials?
5753 Vinings Place Court South East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5753 Vinings Place Court South East pet-friendly?
No, 5753 Vinings Place Court South East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 5753 Vinings Place Court South East offer parking?
No, 5753 Vinings Place Court South East does not offer parking.
Does 5753 Vinings Place Court South East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5753 Vinings Place Court South East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5753 Vinings Place Court South East have a pool?
Yes, 5753 Vinings Place Court South East has a pool.
Does 5753 Vinings Place Court South East have accessible units?
No, 5753 Vinings Place Court South East does not have accessible units.
Does 5753 Vinings Place Court South East have units with dishwashers?
No, 5753 Vinings Place Court South East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5753 Vinings Place Court South East have units with air conditioning?
No, 5753 Vinings Place Court South East does not have units with air conditioning.
