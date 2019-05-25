5753 Vinings Place Court South East

Amenities

This 4/2.5 bedroom home is located in a friendly swim/tennis community with great schools- Harmony Elementary, Lindley Middle & Pebblebrook High . Stunning hardwood floors throughout main level. Kitchen has beautiful pendant lights, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & breakfast nook. Large, formal dining room is perfect for entertaining with adjoining sitting room. The living room has a warm, handsome fireplace to relax by in the cold months. Master is huge with walk-in closet, fireplace and ensuite bathroom. Additional bedrooms are spacious with full, hall bathroom. Unfinished basement is perfect for storage. Fenced in yard with large deck completes the package. Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to see this home!