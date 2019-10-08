5700 Glandor Drive South East

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great home on a private street in MABLETON. Large Open floor plan with 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2 BONUS ROOMS. 2 Story Foyer. VAULTED and TRAY ceilings throughout. Open Kitchen w/ eat-in dining area. Spacious family room w/ FIREPLACE and vaulted ceilings. Separate Dining area. Large Master bedroom with tray ceiling, large walk in closet and private bath including separate shower & whirlpool tub. Large secondary bedrooms. Full bath in hall. Finished BASEMENT w/ WET BAR and 2 additional bonus rooms. Large 2 car GARAGE. Nice level, wooded private FENCED backyard w/ DECK. Only 10 minutes from 285. Please Call 404-609-0152 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. Agent Name: BK Sabet