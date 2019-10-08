All apartments in Mableton
Find more places like 5700 Glandor Drive South East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mableton, GA
/
5700 Glandor Drive South East
Last updated October 8 2019 at 5:36 PM

5700 Glandor Drive South East

5700 Glandor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mableton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5700 Glandor Drive, Mableton, GA 30126
Shannon Downs

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great home on a private street in MABLETON. Large Open floor plan with 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2 BONUS ROOMS. 2 Story Foyer. VAULTED and TRAY ceilings throughout. Open Kitchen w/ eat-in dining area. Spacious family room w/ FIREPLACE and vaulted ceilings. Separate Dining area. Large Master bedroom with tray ceiling, large walk in closet and private bath including separate shower & whirlpool tub. Large secondary bedrooms. Full bath in hall. Finished BASEMENT w/ WET BAR and 2 additional bonus rooms. Large 2 car GARAGE. Nice level, wooded private FENCED backyard w/ DECK. Only 10 minutes from 285. Please Call 404-609-0152 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. Agent Name: BK Sabet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5700 Glandor Drive South East have any available units?
5700 Glandor Drive South East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 5700 Glandor Drive South East have?
Some of 5700 Glandor Drive South East's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5700 Glandor Drive South East currently offering any rent specials?
5700 Glandor Drive South East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5700 Glandor Drive South East pet-friendly?
No, 5700 Glandor Drive South East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 5700 Glandor Drive South East offer parking?
Yes, 5700 Glandor Drive South East offers parking.
Does 5700 Glandor Drive South East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5700 Glandor Drive South East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5700 Glandor Drive South East have a pool?
Yes, 5700 Glandor Drive South East has a pool.
Does 5700 Glandor Drive South East have accessible units?
No, 5700 Glandor Drive South East does not have accessible units.
Does 5700 Glandor Drive South East have units with dishwashers?
No, 5700 Glandor Drive South East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5700 Glandor Drive South East have units with air conditioning?
No, 5700 Glandor Drive South East does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mableton 2 BedroomsMableton Apartments with Parking
Mableton Dog Friendly ApartmentsMableton Pet Friendly Places
Mableton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA
Jackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College