Mableton, GA
5435 Mollie Ln
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:17 PM

5435 Mollie Ln

5435 Mollie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5435 Mollie Lane, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Looking to move? Look no more. This is a beautifully maintained four sided brick ranch on a full unfinished basement sits on a private and spacious corner lot. Home features 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms that open to a deck and huge backyard. Pet restrictions apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5435 Mollie Ln have any available units?
5435 Mollie Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 5435 Mollie Ln have?
Some of 5435 Mollie Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5435 Mollie Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5435 Mollie Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5435 Mollie Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 5435 Mollie Ln is pet friendly.
Does 5435 Mollie Ln offer parking?
No, 5435 Mollie Ln does not offer parking.
Does 5435 Mollie Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5435 Mollie Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5435 Mollie Ln have a pool?
No, 5435 Mollie Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5435 Mollie Ln have accessible units?
No, 5435 Mollie Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5435 Mollie Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5435 Mollie Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 5435 Mollie Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 5435 Mollie Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

