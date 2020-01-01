5435 Mollie Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Looking to move? Look no more. This is a beautifully maintained four sided brick ranch on a full unfinished basement sits on a private and spacious corner lot. Home features 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms that open to a deck and huge backyard. Pet restrictions apply.