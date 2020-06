Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Renovated 3 / 1.5 in red hot mableton. Four sided brick ranch with 1year old roof & gutters, newer hvac, new paint on exterior/interior, granite in the kitchen, new appliances, new fans/lights throughout,renovated baths with new vanities, floors & fixtures, & refinished hardwoods throughout. Large back deck, with fenced flat backyard, 2 large storage blgs plus one car garage with new opener.2 year lease