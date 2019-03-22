Amenities

50 Walker Court Available 05/10/19 Close to everything! - Beautiful Townhome located in the heart of Richmond Hill! . Approx 1,400 sq ft of Space. Wood Laminate floors on main level. Tile in the bathrooms and Laundry . Kitchen boasts Granite Counter Tops with stainless steel under mount sink. Black or Stainless Appliances to include refrigerator, microwave, oven/stove, dishwasher. (this unit does not have the built in tv nook) All bedrooms located upstairs. Computer Loft Space. Foam insulation . Large Back Patio.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3849035)