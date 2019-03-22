All apartments in Mableton
50 Walker Court

50 Walker Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

50 Walker Drive Southwest, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
50 Walker Court Available 05/10/19 Close to everything! - Beautiful Townhome located in the heart of Richmond Hill! . Approx 1,400 sq ft of Space. Wood Laminate floors on main level. Tile in the bathrooms and Laundry . Kitchen boasts Granite Counter Tops with stainless steel under mount sink. Black or Stainless Appliances to include refrigerator, microwave, oven/stove, dishwasher. (this unit does not have the built in tv nook) All bedrooms located upstairs. Computer Loft Space. Foam insulation . Large Back Patio.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3849035)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Walker Court have any available units?
50 Walker Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 50 Walker Court have?
Some of 50 Walker Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Walker Court currently offering any rent specials?
50 Walker Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Walker Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 50 Walker Court is pet friendly.
Does 50 Walker Court offer parking?
No, 50 Walker Court does not offer parking.
Does 50 Walker Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 Walker Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Walker Court have a pool?
No, 50 Walker Court does not have a pool.
Does 50 Walker Court have accessible units?
No, 50 Walker Court does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Walker Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 Walker Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 50 Walker Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 Walker Court does not have units with air conditioning.
