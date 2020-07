Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Beautiful well maintained 2 stories home in swim/tennis community. Huge level corner lot with fenced-in yard great for kids. Hardwood throughout the main level and open floor plan with kitchen view to family room. All stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops. Refrigerator, washer & dryer, HOA dues and lawn treatment included in the rent. Easy access to downtown, airport, and I-285.