412 Patina Pl

Amenities
This charming updated Townhouse is furnished and located in a quite gated community in the HEART of Mableton. Inside you will find three large bedrooms with a full bath in each room, an open floor plan, hardwood floors, new carpet, a fresh paint job, stainless steel appliances, upstairs laundry, an attached garage, and MUCH MUCH MORE!
All applicants are required to submit a rental application, authorize a credit and background check, and pay a $55 application fee. We welcome medical, corporate, insurance and movie industry rentals and can make special arrangements for utilities and internet. Call or text at 678-653-1651. Discounts available for 6 months or longer leases.