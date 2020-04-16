All apartments in Mableton
Mableton, GA
412 Patina Pl
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:15 AM

412 Patina Pl

412 Patina Place · No Longer Available
Location

412 Patina Place, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
This charming updated Townhouse is furnished and located in a quite gated community in the HEART of Mableton. Inside you will find three large bedrooms with a full bath in each room, an open floor plan, hardwood floors, new carpet, a fresh paint job, stainless steel appliances, upstairs laundry, an attached garage, and MUCH MUCH MORE!
All applicants are required to submit a rental application, authorize a credit and background check, and pay a $55 application fee. We welcome medical, corporate, insurance and movie industry rentals and can make special arrangements for utilities and internet. Call or text at 678-653-1651. Discounts available for 6 months or longer leases.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 Patina Pl have any available units?
412 Patina Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 412 Patina Pl have?
Some of 412 Patina Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 Patina Pl currently offering any rent specials?
412 Patina Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Patina Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 412 Patina Pl is pet friendly.
Does 412 Patina Pl offer parking?
Yes, 412 Patina Pl offers parking.
Does 412 Patina Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 412 Patina Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Patina Pl have a pool?
No, 412 Patina Pl does not have a pool.
Does 412 Patina Pl have accessible units?
No, 412 Patina Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Patina Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 412 Patina Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 412 Patina Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 412 Patina Pl has units with air conditioning.
