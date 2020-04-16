412 Patina Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

This charming updated Townhouse is furnished and located in a quite gated community in the HEART of Mableton. Inside you will find three large bedrooms with a full bath in each room, an open floor plan, hardwood floors, new carpet, a fresh paint job, stainless steel appliances, upstairs laundry, an attached garage, and MUCH MUCH MORE!

All applicants are required to submit a rental application, authorize a credit and background check, and pay a $55 application fee. We welcome medical, corporate, insurance and movie industry rentals and can make special arrangements for utilities and internet. Call or text at 678-653-1651. Discounts available for 6 months or longer leases.