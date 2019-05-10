All apartments in Mableton
Find more places like 376 South Gordon Road Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mableton, GA
/
376 South Gordon Road Southwest
Last updated May 10 2019 at 7:54 PM

376 South Gordon Road Southwest

376 South Gordon Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mableton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

376 South Gordon Road, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This wonderful newly updated home in Mableton, Georgia has 3 bedroom's and 1.5 baths. Our home is available for move-in right away. This property has a great sized yard, off street parking, as well as a carport and storage room. On the inside, the large living room is perfect for entertaining, the modern gray paint and freshly shined original hardwood floors are sure to brighten any decor. We supply the kitchen refrigerator and stove for you. Be sure to put this house on your list to see!

Interested in viewing this home? This property is equipped with a system that allows you to access the home on your own without an appointment. Simply go to the website listed below or call 404-491-8833 to register. Then go enjoy your tour! We will give you a call shortly afterwards to check-in and see what you thought.

If you'd like more info or have questions, contact Shay Crawford a Cordia Management leasing agent by phone or text at 404-662-1191. She will go over our renter criteria, which includes:

1. You must have a checking or electronic banking account
2. NO EVICTIONS AT ALL OR FELONIES
3. No more than 1 late payment per year rental history
4. Must have income equal to or greater than 3x;s the rent NET(Rent =1065.00 your take home pay must be $25,560.00)
5. Must sign a 2 year rental lease with 5% increase on second year
6.Must be 18 to apply
7.Online Rent Payment Required
8.No credit card collections or recent car repossessions over 500.00

We currently do not except SEC8

Must be 18 to apply - $60.00 Application Fee per applicant

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,065, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 376 South Gordon Road Southwest have any available units?
376 South Gordon Road Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 376 South Gordon Road Southwest have?
Some of 376 South Gordon Road Southwest's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 376 South Gordon Road Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
376 South Gordon Road Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 376 South Gordon Road Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 376 South Gordon Road Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 376 South Gordon Road Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 376 South Gordon Road Southwest offers parking.
Does 376 South Gordon Road Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 376 South Gordon Road Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 376 South Gordon Road Southwest have a pool?
No, 376 South Gordon Road Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 376 South Gordon Road Southwest have accessible units?
No, 376 South Gordon Road Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 376 South Gordon Road Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 376 South Gordon Road Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 376 South Gordon Road Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 376 South Gordon Road Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mableton 2 BedroomsMableton Apartments with Parking
Mableton Dog Friendly ApartmentsMableton Pet Friendly Places
Mableton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA
Jackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College