376 South Gordon Road Southwest

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This wonderful newly updated home in Mableton, Georgia has 3 bedroom's and 1.5 baths. Our home is available for move-in right away. This property has a great sized yard, off street parking, as well as a carport and storage room. On the inside, the large living room is perfect for entertaining, the modern gray paint and freshly shined original hardwood floors are sure to brighten any decor. We supply the kitchen refrigerator and stove for you. Be sure to put this house on your list to see!



Interested in viewing this home? This property is equipped with a system that allows you to access the home on your own without an appointment. Simply go to the website listed below or call 404-491-8833 to register. Then go enjoy your tour! We will give you a call shortly afterwards to check-in and see what you thought.



If you'd like more info or have questions, contact Shay Crawford a Cordia Management leasing agent by phone or text at 404-662-1191. She will go over our renter criteria, which includes:



1. You must have a checking or electronic banking account

2. NO EVICTIONS AT ALL OR FELONIES

3. No more than 1 late payment per year rental history

4. Must have income equal to or greater than 3x;s the rent NET(Rent =1065.00 your take home pay must be $25,560.00)

5. Must sign a 2 year rental lease with 5% increase on second year

6.Must be 18 to apply

7.Online Rent Payment Required

8.No credit card collections or recent car repossessions over 500.00



We currently do not except SEC8



Must be 18 to apply - $60.00 Application Fee per applicant



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,065, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now

