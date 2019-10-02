371 Vinings Vintage Circle

Amenities

Vinings Vintage 4BD/2.5BA/2 Car garage Lawn care is included in the rental of this great home. Master on the main, unfinished basement, New carpet, New exterior paint, Huge private deck surrounded by mature trees, Fenced in private backyard, Large kitchen and keeping room area with a second fireplace great for entertaining laundry room, hardwood floors in family room, dining room and living room, 2 Story Foyer and Family Room. Great home with excellent access to all major highways, downtown Atlanta and Hartsfield Jackson International Airport.