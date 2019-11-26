300 Northland Road

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

DON'T MISS This Terrific 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Home in Mableton! - You Won't Want to Miss Out on This Terrific 3 Bedroom Home with LOTS of Space! Features Open Concept Living space, Spacious Kitchen with lots of storage, Spacious Master with en suite bath, 2 Secondary bedrooms are nice sized, Huge unfinished basement, Back porch just perfect for entertaining, & 2 car garage! All situated on a beautiful wooded lot. Visit All3Realty.com to schedule your viewing for this lovely home TODAY!!!



Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.



(RLNE4438412)