1888 Cardell Road

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible

Cute Austell Bungalow with nice yard - Nice house with 2 bedrooms 1 bath in convenient Austell. Ready for move-in. Nice yard.



To schedule a showing at your convenience for this property click on this link:

Please be prepared to pay the application fee as outlined in the property listing. In addition to this rental application, you will also be required to provide a copy of a valid form of identification and proof of income.



Each resident over the age of 18 must submit a separate rental application.



Application Fees are NON-REFUNDABLE.

In the event of multiple applications for the same property the best applicant based on the qualifying criteria will be accepted.



Basic Tenant Qualifying Criteria:

Credit Score

625+ is eligible for one month deposit subject to entire application

550-624 is eligible for 1.5-2 month deposit subject to entire application

549- is not eligible for rent



Income must be above 3 times the monthly rent



Additional background, employer and landlord reference checks will be verified prior to approval of application.



Occupancy Occupancy must be taken within 14 days of the availability date posted on the vacancy page. If the availability date has passed, occupancy must be taken with 14 days of the application being approved. Move-ins are performed on business days between the hours of 8am to 4pm. After hours are weekends move-ins may be accommodated for convenience charge of $100 to be paid at the move-in.



Pets must be registered on PetScreening.com using the following link:

RENTAL INSURANCE WILL BE REQUIRED PRIOR TO RECEIVING KEYS TO THE PROPERTY.



Equal Housing Opportunity

Agents in a real estate transaction are prohibited by law from discriminating on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin. A request from the home seller or landlord to act in a discriminatory manner in the sale, lease or rental cannot legally and will not be fulfilled by Cardinal Property Management, LLC.



