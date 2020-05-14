All apartments in Mableton
1888 Cardell Road
1888 Cardell Road

1888 Cardell Road · (404) 600-1744
Location

1888 Cardell Road, Mableton, GA 30168

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1888 Cardell Road · Avail. now

$995

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
Cute Austell Bungalow with nice yard - Nice house with 2 bedrooms 1 bath in convenient Austell. Ready for move-in. Nice yard.

To schedule a showing at your convenience for this property click on this link:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/cardinalpropertymanagement

Please be prepared to pay the application fee as outlined in the property listing. In addition to this rental application, you will also be required to provide a copy of a valid form of identification and proof of income.

Each resident over the age of 18 must submit a separate rental application.

Application Fees are NON-REFUNDABLE.
In the event of multiple applications for the same property the best applicant based on the qualifying criteria will be accepted.

Basic Tenant Qualifying Criteria:
Credit Score
625+ is eligible for one month deposit subject to entire application
550-624 is eligible for 1.5-2 month deposit subject to entire application
549- is not eligible for rent

Income must be above 3 times the monthly rent

Additional background, employer and landlord reference checks will be verified prior to approval of application.

Occupancy Occupancy must be taken within 14 days of the availability date posted on the vacancy page. If the availability date has passed, occupancy must be taken with 14 days of the application being approved. Move-ins are performed on business days between the hours of 8am to 4pm. After hours are weekends move-ins may be accommodated for convenience charge of $100 to be paid at the move-in.

Pets must be registered on PetScreening.com using the following link:
https://www.petscreening.com/referral/XgZVVOPhvn7R

RENTAL INSURANCE WILL BE REQUIRED PRIOR TO RECEIVING KEYS TO THE PROPERTY.

Equal Housing Opportunity
Agents in a real estate transaction are prohibited by law from discriminating on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin. A request from the home seller or landlord to act in a discriminatory manner in the sale, lease or rental cannot legally and will not be fulfilled by Cardinal Property Management, LLC.

(RLNE5725676)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1888 Cardell Road have any available units?
1888 Cardell Road has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1888 Cardell Road currently offering any rent specials?
1888 Cardell Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1888 Cardell Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1888 Cardell Road is pet friendly.
Does 1888 Cardell Road offer parking?
No, 1888 Cardell Road does not offer parking.
Does 1888 Cardell Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1888 Cardell Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1888 Cardell Road have a pool?
No, 1888 Cardell Road does not have a pool.
Does 1888 Cardell Road have accessible units?
Yes, 1888 Cardell Road has accessible units.
Does 1888 Cardell Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1888 Cardell Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1888 Cardell Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1888 Cardell Road does not have units with air conditioning.
