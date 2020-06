Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This is a very nice 3/2 home in a great neighborhood. Completely renovated: New floors. New paint. New Stainless steel appliances. New Granite counter tops. It features a Cozy Master bed room, Full size kitchen open onto Dining area with view on private back yard. Great room with fireplace, and Private back patio. Only a few minutes to shopping, restaurants. Quick access to major express ways.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.