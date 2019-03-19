All apartments in Mableton
Find more places like 1610 Brandemere Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mableton, GA
/
1610 Brandemere Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1610 Brandemere Ln

1610 Brandemere Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mableton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1610 Brandemere Dr, Mableton, GA 30168

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 - $250 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1610 Brandemere Ln have any available units?
1610 Brandemere Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 1610 Brandemere Ln have?
Some of 1610 Brandemere Ln's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1610 Brandemere Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1610 Brandemere Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1610 Brandemere Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1610 Brandemere Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1610 Brandemere Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1610 Brandemere Ln offers parking.
Does 1610 Brandemere Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1610 Brandemere Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1610 Brandemere Ln have a pool?
No, 1610 Brandemere Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1610 Brandemere Ln have accessible units?
No, 1610 Brandemere Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1610 Brandemere Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1610 Brandemere Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1610 Brandemere Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1610 Brandemere Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mableton 2 BedroomsMableton Apartments with Parking
Mableton Dog Friendly ApartmentsMableton Pet Friendly Places
Mableton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA
Jackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College