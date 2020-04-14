1486 Thunderwood Lane SW

Amenities

Great Mableton Home w/partial basement!



This very spacious home is like new with wall to wall carpet and hardwood flooring throughout.



Very elegant master bedroom with master bath. Master bath has jetted tub with separate shower. Don't let this home pass you by! This home has so much to offer.



Features:



- 4 Spacious bedrooms

- Open family room

- Upgraded kitchen

- 2 1/2 baths

- Separate dining room

- Breakfast area

- 2 car garage

- Grilling deck



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!! Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria *Pet policy: Sorry no Cats. No more than 2 dogs. Must be non-aggressive, housebroken, less than 45 lbs. $300 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) due 1st month then $50 per month pet fee (per pet) thereafter *$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com

REQUIREMENTS:



* NO SECTION 8 / NO FELONIES

* Combined Income Must be at least 3x monthly rent

* Decent Rental Hx

* Outstanding Delinquent Debt not to exceed much over $2,000

* NO SMOKING