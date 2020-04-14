All apartments in Mableton
1486 Thunderwood Lane SW
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

1486 Thunderwood Lane SW

1486 Thunderwood Lane Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1486 Thunderwood Lane Southwest, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Great Mableton Home w/partial basement!

This very spacious home is like new with wall to wall carpet and hardwood flooring throughout.

Very elegant master bedroom with master bath. Master bath has jetted tub with separate shower. Don't let this home pass you by! This home has so much to offer.

Features:

- 4 Spacious bedrooms
- Open family room
- Upgraded kitchen
- 2 1/2 baths
- Separate dining room
- Breakfast area
- 2 car garage
- Grilling deck

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!! Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria *Pet policy: Sorry no Cats. No more than 2 dogs. Must be non-aggressive, housebroken, less than 45 lbs. $300 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) due 1st month then $50 per month pet fee (per pet) thereafter *$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com
NOTE: !!! We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist.. so if you see this property on that site..PLS DISREGARD..ITS A SCAM!!!

REQUIREMENTS:

* NO SECTION 8 / NO FELONIES
* Combined Income Must be at least 3x monthly rent
* Decent Rental Hx
* Outstanding Delinquent Debt not to exceed much over $2,000
* NO SMOKING

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1486 Thunderwood Lane SW have any available units?
1486 Thunderwood Lane SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 1486 Thunderwood Lane SW have?
Some of 1486 Thunderwood Lane SW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1486 Thunderwood Lane SW currently offering any rent specials?
1486 Thunderwood Lane SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1486 Thunderwood Lane SW pet-friendly?
No, 1486 Thunderwood Lane SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 1486 Thunderwood Lane SW offer parking?
Yes, 1486 Thunderwood Lane SW offers parking.
Does 1486 Thunderwood Lane SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1486 Thunderwood Lane SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1486 Thunderwood Lane SW have a pool?
No, 1486 Thunderwood Lane SW does not have a pool.
Does 1486 Thunderwood Lane SW have accessible units?
No, 1486 Thunderwood Lane SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1486 Thunderwood Lane SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1486 Thunderwood Lane SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1486 Thunderwood Lane SW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1486 Thunderwood Lane SW has units with air conditioning.

