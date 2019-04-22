Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher carport air conditioning range

1457 Thunderwood Court - 1457 Available 05/01/19 Great Brick Ranch with Nice Level Lot... PHOTOS COMING SOON! - This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Brick Ranch has Beautiful Hardwood Floors has a nice level lot. The kitchen is equipped with an electric stove and dishwasher. The home also includes a carport , central heat/air and washer/ dryer connections.



NO SMOKING



THIS PROPERTY IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED...PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB



Utilities: Greystone Power, Cobb Water, Trash



Rent: $950.00



Deposit: $950.00



Application Fee: $70.00



For more information on this and our other properties please call 770-941-7745

or visit our website at www.pmuinc.com



