Mableton, GA
1457 Thunderwood Court
Last updated April 22 2019 at 10:20 PM

1457 Thunderwood Court

1457 Thunderwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

1457 Thunderwood Court, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
1457 Thunderwood Court - 1457 Available 05/01/19 Great Brick Ranch with Nice Level Lot... PHOTOS COMING SOON! - This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Brick Ranch has Beautiful Hardwood Floors has a nice level lot. The kitchen is equipped with an electric stove and dishwasher. The home also includes a carport , central heat/air and washer/ dryer connections.

NO SMOKING

THIS PROPERTY IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED...PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB

Utilities: Greystone Power, Cobb Water, Trash

Rent: $950.00

Deposit: $950.00

Application Fee: $70.00

For more information on this and our other properties please call 770-941-7745
or visit our website at www.pmuinc.com

*ALL INFORMATION BELIEVED ACCURATE BUT NOT WARRANTED AND IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE*

(RLNE4724405)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1457 Thunderwood Court have any available units?
1457 Thunderwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 1457 Thunderwood Court have?
Some of 1457 Thunderwood Court's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1457 Thunderwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
1457 Thunderwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1457 Thunderwood Court pet-friendly?
No, 1457 Thunderwood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 1457 Thunderwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 1457 Thunderwood Court offers parking.
Does 1457 Thunderwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1457 Thunderwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1457 Thunderwood Court have a pool?
No, 1457 Thunderwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 1457 Thunderwood Court have accessible units?
No, 1457 Thunderwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1457 Thunderwood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1457 Thunderwood Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1457 Thunderwood Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1457 Thunderwood Court has units with air conditioning.
