1335 Laverte Circle Southwest

hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance

This conveniently located, spacious ranch offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a large, level lot with room to garden and play. In addition, this well maintained home has a spacious kitchen with a large dining/keeping room area, as well as a comfy living room. Hardwood floors throughout. An unfinished basement with exterior entry is perfect for a work room or craft room.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.