1335 Laverte Circle Southwest
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:21 AM

1335 Laverte Circle Southwest

1335 Laverte Cir SW · No Longer Available
Location

1335 Laverte Cir SW, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
This conveniently located, spacious ranch offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a large, level lot with room to garden and play. In addition, this well maintained home has a spacious kitchen with a large dining/keeping room area, as well as a comfy living room. Hardwood floors throughout. An unfinished basement with exterior entry is perfect for a work room or craft room.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1335 Laverte Circle Southwest have any available units?
1335 Laverte Circle Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
Is 1335 Laverte Circle Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1335 Laverte Circle Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1335 Laverte Circle Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1335 Laverte Circle Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 1335 Laverte Circle Southwest offer parking?
No, 1335 Laverte Circle Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1335 Laverte Circle Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1335 Laverte Circle Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1335 Laverte Circle Southwest have a pool?
No, 1335 Laverte Circle Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1335 Laverte Circle Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1335 Laverte Circle Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1335 Laverte Circle Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1335 Laverte Circle Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1335 Laverte Circle Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1335 Laverte Circle Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.

