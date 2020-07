Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage guest suite hot tub tennis court

SPACIOUS & OPEN FLOOR PLAN w 5 BEDROOMS & THREE BATHS. HARDWOODS ON THE MAIN LEVEL, CHEFS KITCHEN OPENS TO THE FAMILY ROOM. COMPLETE GUEST SUITE ON MAIN LEVEL. COVERED PORCH OVERLOOKS PLEACEFUL OPENSPACE.RELAXING MASTER SUITE WITH SPA BATH AND LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE. FULL UNFINISHED DAYLIGHT BASEMENT. GREAT SCHOOLS - GREAT FAMILY COMMUNITY - SIDEWALKS, SWIM & TENNIS & PLAYGROUND. WE DO NOT CHARGE AN APPLICATION FEE!!! THIS HOME WILL BE READY DECEMBER 1, 2018 COME HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS!!!