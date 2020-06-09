1126 Parktown Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave oven stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard gym parking garage

Step out the front door to the Silver Comet Trail! Comet Trail Cycle is within view of the unit. The front building in the complex has the advantage of being right on the community courtyard, which gives the feel of it being your yard. Relax on a bench and get to know the neighbors. Spacious is an understatement. Master on main, 3 bedrooms up, 3 full baths, 1/2 on the main level, and 1 bed and 1/2 bath in basement, for 5 Bedrooms! Drive under 2 car garage. Gleaming hardwoods throughout main level. Gorgeous tiled baths. Brand new stainless oven and microwave. Granite countertops, center island, and stainless appliances. Huge upstairs loft area, and workout area in basement. Come make this beautiful home yours today!