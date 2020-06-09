All apartments in Mableton
1126 Parktown Drive

1126 Parktown Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1126 Parktown Drive, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
courtyard
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
gym
parking
garage
Step out the front door to the Silver Comet Trail! Comet Trail Cycle is within view of the unit. The front building in the complex has the advantage of being right on the community courtyard, which gives the feel of it being your yard. Relax on a bench and get to know the neighbors. Spacious is an understatement. Master on main, 3 bedrooms up, 3 full baths, 1/2 on the main level, and 1 bed and 1/2 bath in basement, for 5 Bedrooms! Drive under 2 car garage. Gleaming hardwoods throughout main level. Gorgeous tiled baths. Brand new stainless oven and microwave. Granite countertops, center island, and stainless appliances. Huge upstairs loft area, and workout area in basement. Come make this beautiful home yours today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1126 Parktown Drive have any available units?
1126 Parktown Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 1126 Parktown Drive have?
Some of 1126 Parktown Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1126 Parktown Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1126 Parktown Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1126 Parktown Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1126 Parktown Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1126 Parktown Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1126 Parktown Drive offers parking.
Does 1126 Parktown Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1126 Parktown Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1126 Parktown Drive have a pool?
No, 1126 Parktown Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1126 Parktown Drive have accessible units?
No, 1126 Parktown Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1126 Parktown Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1126 Parktown Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1126 Parktown Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1126 Parktown Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

