Last updated October 12 2019 at 7:36 AM

2472 Brianna Drive

2472 Brianna Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2472 Brianna Drive, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Lovejoy

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 3 bedroom townhome, move-in ready with easy/simple applicant process. Please contact the listing agent to view this well-kept unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

