Lovejoy, GA
2347 Brianna Dr
Last updated October 18 2019 at 7:35 AM

2347 Brianna Dr

2347 Brianna Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2347 Brianna Drive, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Lovejoy

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
2347 Brianna Drive Hampton, GA 30228

Available for viewing AFTER 10/10

Housing vouchers are not accepted on this home

Cute as a button! This townhome has a 1 car garage with auto opener. 1/2 bath downstairs for your guest. Living room/dining combine area with a nice kitchen and plenty of cabinets. Off of dining area is a back patio for BBQ'S.

Upstairs features laundry closet, master bedroom with private bathroom. Master bath has separate garage tub and shower. 2 spare bedrooms are spacious.

Schools:

Eddie White Academy Elementary
Lovejoy Middle
Lovejoy High

Built 2004

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2347 Brianna Dr have any available units?
2347 Brianna Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lovejoy, GA.
Is 2347 Brianna Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2347 Brianna Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2347 Brianna Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2347 Brianna Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lovejoy.
Does 2347 Brianna Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2347 Brianna Dr offers parking.
Does 2347 Brianna Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2347 Brianna Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2347 Brianna Dr have a pool?
No, 2347 Brianna Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2347 Brianna Dr have accessible units?
No, 2347 Brianna Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2347 Brianna Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2347 Brianna Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2347 Brianna Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2347 Brianna Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

