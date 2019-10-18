2347 Brianna Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony garage bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

2347 Brianna Drive Hampton, GA 30228



Available for viewing AFTER 10/10



Housing vouchers are not accepted on this home



Cute as a button! This townhome has a 1 car garage with auto opener. 1/2 bath downstairs for your guest. Living room/dining combine area with a nice kitchen and plenty of cabinets. Off of dining area is a back patio for BBQ'S.



Upstairs features laundry closet, master bedroom with private bathroom. Master bath has separate garage tub and shower. 2 spare bedrooms are spacious.



Schools:



Eddie White Academy Elementary

Lovejoy Middle

Lovejoy High



Built 2004