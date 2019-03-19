All apartments in Lovejoy
2271 Nicole Drive

2271 Nicole Drive
Location

2271 Nicole Drive, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Lovejoy

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
Extremely clean 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom townhome. Clean paint and carpet throughout. Each room has ceiling fans. Walk-in closet in master bedroom. Features eat-in kitchen, separate dining room and bay window in living room. All windows have blinds. Rent includes the following appliances: refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher.
Home is located near shopping. Has a back yard with patio. All yard work is done for you. Local landlord who has personal interest in property. Available immediately. View yourself anytime between 8am and 8pm (lockbox on door powered by Rently).

Rent is $950.00 and security deposit is $950.00. Trash service is $14/month. Income must be 3 times the rent. Will do credit check, criminal background, rental history and verify income. Applicant must submit $45 non-refundable application fee for each applicant. Applicants must submit copy of driver's license, social security card and last 2 pay stubs or proof of income (fax to 678-609-4734 or email to rent@hamptonhomestead.com).

Call 678-592-5735 for additional details or log on to our website: www.hamptonhomestead.com.

Built: 2008 SF: 1,600
Unit has parking pad and is located convenient to shopping. Community has a park nearby with walking path, pond, basketball court, playground and open air market. You have direct access to Landlord who is local and has a personal interest in the property. All yard work is done for you.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2271 Nicole Drive have any available units?
2271 Nicole Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lovejoy, GA.
What amenities does 2271 Nicole Drive have?
Some of 2271 Nicole Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2271 Nicole Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2271 Nicole Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2271 Nicole Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2271 Nicole Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lovejoy.
Does 2271 Nicole Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2271 Nicole Drive offers parking.
Does 2271 Nicole Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2271 Nicole Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2271 Nicole Drive have a pool?
No, 2271 Nicole Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2271 Nicole Drive have accessible units?
No, 2271 Nicole Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2271 Nicole Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2271 Nicole Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2271 Nicole Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2271 Nicole Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
