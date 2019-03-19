2271 Nicole Drive

Amenities

Extremely clean 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom townhome. Clean paint and carpet throughout. Each room has ceiling fans. Walk-in closet in master bedroom. Features eat-in kitchen, separate dining room and bay window in living room. All windows have blinds. Rent includes the following appliances: refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher.

Home is located near shopping. Has a back yard with patio. All yard work is done for you. Local landlord who has personal interest in property. Available immediately. View yourself anytime between 8am and 8pm (lockbox on door powered by Rently).



Rent is $950.00 and security deposit is $950.00. Trash service is $14/month. Income must be 3 times the rent. Will do credit check, criminal background, rental history and verify income. Applicant must submit $45 non-refundable application fee for each applicant. Applicants must submit copy of driver's license, social security card and last 2 pay stubs or proof of income (fax to 678-609-4734 or email to rent@hamptonhomestead.com).



Call 678-592-5735 for additional details or log on to our website: www.hamptonhomestead.com.



Built: 2008 SF: 1,600

