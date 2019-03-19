All apartments in Lovejoy
1918 Grove Way 30,SO8

1918 Grove Way · No Longer Available
Location

1918 Grove Way, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Lovejoy

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse. Newer carpet and paint. Large open kitchen with dishwasher, stove, microwave, and refrigerator. Total electric. 1,682 square feet of living space.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1918 Grove Way 30,SO8 have any available units?
1918 Grove Way 30,SO8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lovejoy, GA.
What amenities does 1918 Grove Way 30,SO8 have?
Some of 1918 Grove Way 30,SO8's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1918 Grove Way 30,SO8 currently offering any rent specials?
1918 Grove Way 30,SO8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1918 Grove Way 30,SO8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1918 Grove Way 30,SO8 is pet friendly.
Does 1918 Grove Way 30,SO8 offer parking?
No, 1918 Grove Way 30,SO8 does not offer parking.
Does 1918 Grove Way 30,SO8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1918 Grove Way 30,SO8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1918 Grove Way 30,SO8 have a pool?
No, 1918 Grove Way 30,SO8 does not have a pool.
Does 1918 Grove Way 30,SO8 have accessible units?
No, 1918 Grove Way 30,SO8 does not have accessible units.
Does 1918 Grove Way 30,SO8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1918 Grove Way 30,SO8 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1918 Grove Way 30,SO8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1918 Grove Way 30,SO8 does not have units with air conditioning.

