Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher ice maker microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities

Great location! This unit features a kitchen on the front with an eating area and a formal dining area in the middle with the living area on the rear. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs, featuring large soaking tubs and the half bath is on the main. There is a storage closet off the rear patio, must see!