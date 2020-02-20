1866 Sandy Trail Dr

Amenities

dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

This lovely two-story 4 bedroom 3 bath home, tucked away in Sawgrass Estates, offers spacious living!



Upon entering the main level, a foyer area greets you. The living room, family room and dining room offer ample opportunity for entertaining family and friends.



You will love the fully equipped kitchen, including refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave and pantry! Enjoy a quick snack at the breakfast area.



Cozy up and relax enjoying the warmth of this home's stylish fireplace!



The master bedroom features a double-vanity. Three additional bedrooms round out the upper level.



Enjoy nature and all it has to offer within the comfort of your own fenced in backyard!



Convenient to shopping, dining and entertainment via Hwy 41.



Sorry, no pets.



We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!



**Security deposit will be the equivalent of no more than one to two months rent**