Lovejoy, GA
1866 Sandy Trail Dr
Last updated February 20 2020 at 4:09 PM

1866 Sandy Trail Dr

1866 Sandy Trail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1866 Sandy Trail Drive, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Lovejoy

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
This lovely two-story 4 bedroom 3 bath home, tucked away in Sawgrass Estates, offers spacious living!

Upon entering the main level, a foyer area greets you. The living room, family room and dining room offer ample opportunity for entertaining family and friends.

You will love the fully equipped kitchen, including refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave and pantry! Enjoy a quick snack at the breakfast area.

Cozy up and relax enjoying the warmth of this home's stylish fireplace!

The master bedroom features a double-vanity. Three additional bedrooms round out the upper level.

Enjoy nature and all it has to offer within the comfort of your own fenced in backyard!

Convenient to shopping, dining and entertainment via Hwy 41.

Sorry, no pets.

We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today! 

**Security deposit will be the equivalent of no more than one to two months rent**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1866 Sandy Trail Dr have any available units?
1866 Sandy Trail Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lovejoy, GA.
What amenities does 1866 Sandy Trail Dr have?
Some of 1866 Sandy Trail Dr's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1866 Sandy Trail Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1866 Sandy Trail Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1866 Sandy Trail Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1866 Sandy Trail Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lovejoy.
Does 1866 Sandy Trail Dr offer parking?
No, 1866 Sandy Trail Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1866 Sandy Trail Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1866 Sandy Trail Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1866 Sandy Trail Dr have a pool?
No, 1866 Sandy Trail Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1866 Sandy Trail Dr have accessible units?
No, 1866 Sandy Trail Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1866 Sandy Trail Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1866 Sandy Trail Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1866 Sandy Trail Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1866 Sandy Trail Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

